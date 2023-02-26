280-kg swordfish attracts crowd at Devaraja Market
News

280-kg swordfish attracts crowd at Devaraja Market

February 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A giant swordfish arrived at the Devaraja Market last night and was a cynosure of all eyes this morning. The 280-kg fish arrived from Calicut and a huge crowd had gathered at the Market to have a glimpse of the giant fish.

Ibrahim, who owns Sea Fish World at Devaraja Market where the swordfish was brought told Star of Mysore that the fish was caught in the Arabian Sea and was brought to Mysuru via Kozhikode in a truck.

“My staff were surprised to see the fish and there is another fish inside its mouth when it was caught,” he said. The fish was cut into pieces and was sold at Rs. 500 per kg and Ibrahim pocketed Rs. 1,40,000.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “280-kg swordfish attracts crowd at Devaraja Market”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    February 26, 2023 at 9:35 pm

    What Mysuru lacks is a Meat Store which sells poultry and fish under one roof and which has an Air-conditioned waiting lounge where customers can wait while meat is cut and cleaned. This is a business idea for all offline meat sellers because how much ever we order online the meat sometimes leads to upset stomach due to poor handling by delivery boys.The meat stalls at present are all very small , looking forward for someone to start a clean and neat Super store for meat in center of city in mysuru.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching