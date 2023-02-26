280-kg swordfish attracts crowd at Devaraja Market

February 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A giant swordfish arrived at the Devaraja Market last night and was a cynosure of all eyes this morning. The 280-kg fish arrived from Calicut and a huge crowd had gathered at the Market to have a glimpse of the giant fish.

Ibrahim, who owns Sea Fish World at Devaraja Market where the swordfish was brought told Star of Mysore that the fish was caught in the Arabian Sea and was brought to Mysuru via Kozhikode in a truck.

“My staff were surprised to see the fish and there is another fish inside its mouth when it was caught,” he said. The fish was cut into pieces and was sold at Rs. 500 per kg and Ibrahim pocketed Rs. 1,40,000.