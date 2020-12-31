K.A. Varghese
Obituary

K.A. Varghese

December 31, 2020

K.A. Varghese (82), a retired Regional Institute of Education (RIE) employee and a resident of CFTRI Layout in Bogadi, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his daughters Anitha John, Sunitha Prasad and Vanitha Varghese, sons-in-law John Samuel, Prasad Jose and Bobby Joseph, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. His wife Sosamma had predeceased him in 2017.

Funeral was held at St. Gregorios Orthodox Syrian Church Cemetery at Uttanahalli this afternoon, according to sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching