December 31, 2020

K.A. Varghese (82), a retired Regional Institute of Education (RIE) employee and a resident of CFTRI Layout in Bogadi, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his daughters Anitha John, Sunitha Prasad and Vanitha Varghese, sons-in-law John Samuel, Prasad Jose and Bobby Joseph, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. His wife Sosamma had predeceased him in 2017.

Funeral was held at St. Gregorios Orthodox Syrian Church Cemetery at Uttanahalli this afternoon, according to sources.