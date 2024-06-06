Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy of BJP passes away

June 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy (56), a BJP leader, who had served as the Personal Secretary of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, passed away at a private hospital in city last night.

He leaves behind his father K.C. Puttaswamappa, brother Ka.Pu. Siddaveerappa (former Zilla Panchayat President), sister and a host of relatives and friends.

In 2013, Siddalingaswamy contested the Legislative Assembly election against CM Siddaramaiah from Varuna Constituency and had lost. He later served as the Chairman of Tourism Development Corporation and Vice-President of State BJP Raitha Morcha besides involving himself in Party activities.

The body was kept at his residence at J.P. Nagar here till 8 am, where the public paid their last respects and was taken to his native place Karya in Nanjangud taluk, where the last rites were performed at his farm house this afternoon, according to family sources.