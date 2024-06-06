Forest Department celebrates Vanamahotsava
News

Forest Department celebrates Vanamahotsava

June 6, 2024

Pharmacist N. Raghavan feted

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Environment Day, Urban Greening Wing of Forest Department, Mysuru Division, celebrated Vanamahotsava by planting saplings on the roadside at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in city yesterday.

The Forest Department also felicitated Pharmacist N. Raghavan, proprietor of Raghulal & Co, at the Office of Drugs Controller in Vijayanagar, for extending help to water plants across the city and providing tree guards to protect the saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Dhanyashree said “Every year, as part of World Environment Day, plantation activities are taken up in the city, for the conservation of environment. Raghavan has joined hands with the Forest Department to keep the green cover intact in city, by providing water tankers to water saplings at Vijayanagar, Sathagalli, KHB Colony, Kenchalagud, Outer-Ring Road (ORR) and other localities. Most of the plants have grown into trees now, enhancing green cover of the city.”

Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) Malegowda and Prakash, Deputy Drugs Controller Nazia and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching