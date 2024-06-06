Forest Department celebrates Vanamahotsava

June 6, 2024

Pharmacist N. Raghavan feted

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Environment Day, Urban Greening Wing of Forest Department, Mysuru Division, celebrated Vanamahotsava by planting saplings on the roadside at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in city yesterday.

The Forest Department also felicitated Pharmacist N. Raghavan, proprietor of Raghulal & Co, at the Office of Drugs Controller in Vijayanagar, for extending help to water plants across the city and providing tree guards to protect the saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Dhanyashree said “Every year, as part of World Environment Day, plantation activities are taken up in the city, for the conservation of environment. Raghavan has joined hands with the Forest Department to keep the green cover intact in city, by providing water tankers to water saplings at Vijayanagar, Sathagalli, KHB Colony, Kenchalagud, Outer-Ring Road (ORR) and other localities. Most of the plants have grown into trees now, enhancing green cover of the city.”

Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) Malegowda and Prakash, Deputy Drugs Controller Nazia and others were present.