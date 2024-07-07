Kalamandira needs urgent repairs

July 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Kalamandira auditorium, the hotbed of cultural activities, on Hunsur road in the city needs urgent repair.

The imposing building standing above the ground level marvels onlookers from outside, but one has a pathetic experience, upon exploring the nook and corner inside the building.

Kalamandira is the permanent venue for hosting majority of the Government events, including the birth anniversary celebrations of noted saints, besides being rented out for private events, that keeps it busy throughout the year. But, when it comes to maintenance of basic amenities, it is exactly opposite.

The toilets reek of improper maintenance, with the commode in men’s toilet broken and shifted to a corner. The flusher is also damaged and so also the sheets covering the roof of the toilet. The dangling electric cables, vanishing bulbs, seepage of wall and wash basin sans a tap, are the other issues.

Similar is the complaint at Women’s toilet too, with some of the women complaining about lack of maintenance, recently.

When it comes to security arrangements at the building, the complaints galore again, with gaps giving easy access for the thieves, even though the main entrance and side entrances, are closed by big size doors. The stray cattle can easily enter the auditorium premises from Kiru Ranga Mandira (Mini Auditorium) side.

The sheet covering the surface of loud speaker installed to the left of the dais is also broken, with cables of the sound system hanging from the same, but there is no hint of action taken to restore them, rue art lovers.

It is said, taking into cognisance, several such complaints that came to its notice, the Department of Kannada and Culture, the custodian of Kalamandira, was preparing to submit a proposal to the State Government to give a new look to the auditorium.

Even the officials had assured to take up emergency repair works after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections. But there is no hint about starting the repair works. Before taking up the works, the complaints related to basic amenities should be addressed first, in the interest of those organising the events in the auditorium, at least to provide them minimum service to the rent they pay towards utilising the facility, demand general public.