July 7, 2024

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam recounts the experience of writing about PM Modi, an icon with millions of followers

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, a multifaceted personality encompassing roles as a development scholar, author, public policy advocate, and leadership trainer, embarked on a rare journey of studying the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This made him earn the privilege of perhaps being the only person other than the person of the subject, to espy 50 years of Modi’s life, which is now bound in the form of a book — ‘The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’.

Reflecting on his 12-year experience condensed into a nutshell, Balasubramaniam captivated the intellectual audience

of Mysuru during a panel discussion titled ‘Braving to write about icons with millions of followers, challenges and trials,” moderated by author Deepthi Navaratna.

Discussing the genesis of chronicling Modi’s public life, Dr. Balasubramaniam remarked, “I wanted to undertake a real-life case study on leadership, focusing on an Indian perspective amidst prevalent Western influences.”

“I had the privilege of observing Modi in action, engaging in personal conversations, and seeking clarifications on various matters,” he continued. “This endeavour opens doors for researchers interested in delving into Bharatiya (Indian) leadership. Our Indian heritage, encompassing fields like agriculture, science, mathematics, and lessons from Jataka Tales and Panchatantra, provided valuable insights,” he revealed.

Addressing the perception of leadership, Dr. Balasubramaniam emphasised, “For us, Krishna symbolises leadership not for his personal life but for his leadership qualities. In authoring this book, I was keen on upholding intellectual integrity, supported by a seven-member research team. I aimed to articulate Modi’s vision of global leadership.”

Highlighting the challenges encountered during the book’s creation, Dr. Balasubramaniam shared, “I deliberated deeply on whether to undertake this project. I realised the importance of disseminating Indic wisdom through a contemporary example. Modi’s journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister reflects India’s unique political landscape with its inherent barriers.”

Concluding with a message for youth, he stated, “While the West values external displays of strength, India draws strength from within. I encourage young readers to explore the book.”

The panel discussion concluded with an engaging interaction with the audience.