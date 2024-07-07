Mysuru Literature Festival-2024: Book on PM Modi’s leadership launched

July 7, 2024

Authored by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and released by historian Dr. Vikram Sampath

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned author and historian Dr. Vikram Sampath released the book ‘Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’, authored by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), on day two of the Eighth Edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival 2024 at Hotel Southern Star in the city this morning.

The event is being organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Vikram Sampath underscored that the book should not be mistaken for a biography of Prime Minister Modi, but rather as a depiction of leadership in the Indian context. He contrasted this with discussions often centred around Western notions of leadership in seminars.

Praising Dr. Balasubramaniam (known as Dr. Balu), Dr. Sampath remarked, “The book presents a paradigm of leadership from an Indic perspective, framed through the lens of Modi’s decades-long public life. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed transformative initiatives such as providing toilets, taps, and LPG connections to rural households, with a strong focus on improving the lives of women.”

Reflecting on his own work, Dr. Sampath, whose first book explored the history of Mysore, highlighted the leadership examples set by the Maharajas of Mysore, particularly Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, admired even by Mahatma Gandhi. He also mentioned Ahalyabai Holkar’s initiatives to provide water even for stray animals during her reign, illustrating leadership that prioritises public welfare.

He underscored Modi’s journey influenced by institutions like the Ramakrishna Ashram and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), highlighting Modi’s commitment to leading India through transformative changes.

Entrepreneur D. Sudhanva, who received the first copy of the book, expressed his deep appreciation for books that resonate with him emotionally. “I can spot a book by its cover in a library and pick it up immediately. The timeless appeal of reading amidst the digital age remains enriching for me,” he shared.

Leadership ideas and concepts from an Indic perspective

In an age marked by increasing strife and violence, the world needs Statesmen-like leaders at the helm of affairs. When one looks at India, she requires the hand of a skilled navigator — one who can not only manage the internal and external situations and issues that are constant in their frequency but also be able to predict and take suitable steps to mitigate problems that are likely to arise.

The Leader of a huge and diverse country like India needs all these and much more, to be able to bring the country back on the path of its ancient glory.

Tomes have been written regarding Leadership and Leaders and their styles, enough to fill libraries. However, almost all books look at Leadership from Western mindsets. From defining leadership to its execution and success, everything is measured on the Western scale. This is where Dr. R. Balasubramaniam brings in change.

In this book, he critically examines the Leadership ideas and concepts from an Indic perspective. Having studied and researched Western ideas of leadership in great detail, and also having the advantage of being an Indian with a deep connection to his roots, he beautifully brings out how PM Narendra Modi epitomises a great blend of the Western and Indian Leader. The book aims to redefine leadership by harmonising Indian leadership principles with Western paradigms.

Dr. Balasubramaniam has had the additional advantage of being able to observe PM Modi at close quarters. Having been hand-picked to be part of the three-member Capacity Building Commission, he would report directly to the PM. This also allowed him to interact with long-time associates of the PM, and his Cabinet colleagues and record their perceptions.

The book is original in its concept, analysing the leadership style of PM Modi from different worldviews and comparing it with ancient Indian ideas of leaders and Indian culture.

The book brings out how the actions and leadership of PM Modi, while absorbing Western leadership ideas, are distinctively Indian. It offers a unique synthesis of Eastern and Western perspectives on leadership, applied within the context of global challenges and public leadership.

The book seeks to inspire leaders to discover their leadership potential by embracing a holistic approach, one that incorporates the best of the East and West. A fantastic book for those aspiring for a life in public and a very good one for anyone interested in how Indian concepts are becoming increasingly relevant in the global thought fora.