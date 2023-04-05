PM Modi’s visit to Mysuru, Bandipur, Mudumalai: SPG in city for security check

April 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mysuru on Apr. 8 and 9, Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel of the elite commando group, tasked with the security of country’s premier, are drawing foolproof plans as per Blue Book of Ministry of Home Affairs.

A team of SPG personnel inspected Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, Oval Grounds (opposite Crawford Hall, the administrative building of University of Mysore), Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on Hunsur Road, Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road and the routes where the Prime Minister’s convoy will move in the city. The SPG personnel were accompanied by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACPs of all sub-divisions and DCF Mysuru Circle Dr. K.N. Basavaraju.

The SPG authorities have sought a report on the arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s minute to minute programme in city and the Police are expected to prepare the report, complying with the instructions issued from time to time from SPG, after discussing with City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, it is said.

Picture shows Oval Grounds being readied for temporary helipad.

A temporary helipad is being built for the landing of PM’s helicopter on Apr. 8 at Oval Grounds. He will travel by road to Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza for an overnight stay. At KSOU Convocation Hall, a programme has been organised on Apr. 9 in commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger initiative.

The Hotel authorities concerned have also been given specific instructions about the norms to be followed while allotting rooms for other guests.

Besides, food counters are being set up at the ground behind KSOU Convocation Hall.

Yesterday (Apr. 4) too, SPG Officer Naveen Kumar Mehta-led team of Officers inspected Oval Grounds for half-an-hour. He also held a meeting of Officers at Convocation Hall and shared information related to the tasks entrusted to them.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force since Mar. 29 for May 10 Assembly polls, the mandatory permission is obtained from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to organise the events, said sources.

PM Modi will also be taking part in the programmes organised by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments, at Bandipur National Park and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve respectively. At Mudumalai, the PM will felicitate Bomman and Bellie, caretakers of baby elephants, who featured in Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.