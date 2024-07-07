4.8 lakh RTCs linked to Aadhaar cards in Mysuru

July 7, 2024

In Mysuru district, out of 16,69,813 RTCs, 4,82,449 have been Aadhaar-linked

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major move to combat land grabbing and illegal transactions, the Mysuru District Administration has integrated 4.82 lakh RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops), commonly known as ‘Pahani’ in Kannada with Aadhaar card numbers of legitimate landowners under the ‘Bhu Aadhaar’ project.

This initiative, mandated by the Government to tackle the proliferation of forged documents and unlawful land dealings, has successfully minimised legal disputes and complexities. Statewide, there are over 4 crore RTC owners and the Government has embarked on linking each RTC with the respective landowner’s Aadhaar card number.

Since its inception, approximately 1.75 crore RTCs have been linked with Aadhaar numbers across Karnataka. In Mysuru district alone, out of 16,69,813 RTCs, 4,82,449 have already been Aadhaar-linked. Village Accountants are responsible for overseeing this process in their jurisdictions.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra (now transferred) and Additional DC P. Shivaraju, the District Administration receives regular updates on the initiative’s progress, ensuring effective implementation and monitoring at every stage.

Despite concerted efforts by authorities, the initiative to link RTCs with Aadhaar cards in Mysuru district is encountering technical challenges, affecting the linking of 50,875 RTCs out of 16,69,813 RTCs. These hurdles include issues like land conversion and the absence of ‘Pauti Khata’ in the names of inheritors following the demise of original landowners.

Benefits to landowners

Linking RTCs with Aadhaar offers numerous benefits to landowners. It facilitates access to Government relief for crop loss, issuance of Mutation Certificates, input subsidies and other essential services. Moreover, this linkage will accurately determine the number of small and marginal farmers in Karnataka, crucial for timely and appropriate relief from both State and Central Governments.

According to Union Government estimates, while Karnataka’s farming community officially comprises 44 percent of small farmers, the actual figure is higher, ranging between 65 to 70 percent. By linking RTCs with Aadhaar, the State Government can ensure accurate and complete land records are available, enhancing the efficiency of relief distribution.

Village Accountants, entrusted with this task, will first verify the RTC holder’s KYC (Know Your Customer). Subsequently, they visit farmers to link RTCs with their Aadhaar card numbers using three OTPs (One-Time Passwords). The process concludes with the uploading of the RTC holder’s photograph, ensuring a robust mechanism to prevent illegal land transactions once the entire process is finalised.

Fool-proof system

To ensure transparency and prevent illegal transactions, farmers intending to sell their land must enter their RTC number into a computer system. Upon doing so, the original landowner’s photograph and Aadhaar number appear on the screen. Land registration proceeds only when all documents match, eliminating any possibility of fraud or duplication.

To enhance awareness and maximise the benefits of this initiative, the District Administration has launched a dedicated campaign among farmers. By leveraging advanced technology and authentic records in land registration, the initiative not only supports farmers but also strengthens the Government’s ability to maintain accurate land records, crucially addressing issues of fake land deals and encroachments.

Full digitisation by 2025 end

According to Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, the Department aims to digitise all land records in Karnataka by the end of 2025. The e-Kacheri portal, which has achieved 80 percent progress, is pivotal in this effort, with record rooms for digitisation established across 31 taluks on a pilot basis.

Over 3 crore land documents have already been scanned and the initiative will extend to all remaining taluks. Highlighting support for field staff, Byregowda noted that Village Accountants and Inspectors have been equipped with laptops, while the RCCMS (Revenue Court Case Management System) software aids in monitoring the status of Revenue Court cases.