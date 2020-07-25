Mysuru to get 10,000 Rapid Antigen Kits

July 25, 2020

Each taluk will get 1,000 kits and Mysuru city will get 3,000, says DC

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru will get over 10,000 Rapid Antigen Kits to scale up the testing process. These kits will be distributed to all taluks and Mysuru city will get 3,000 kits.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that each Taluk will get 1,000 kits to increase testing in all areas, especially in the areas where there have been increased cases. Mysuru has 7 taluks and 7,000 kits will go to them. Also, each Primary Health Centre will get 25 kits and swab collection can be done in micro level, he added.

He said that the process of testing has been scaled up and as the tests are high, COVID positive cases too are on a rapid rise. The infection rate will increase and Mysuru will see a steep rise in the coming days. “We are prepared to handle the virus spread and now the focus will be on home isolation as per the new Government guidelines. Critical patients and those patients who need extra care will be shifted to the designated hospitals and care facilities,” he said.

As the number of positive cases is set to increase as expected, the District Administration is requesting cooperation from people. “It is impossible to accommodate every patient in hospital or care facility. Home isolation facilities must be expanded and norms must be followed,” he added.

On creating more COVID Care Centres in view of rising cases, the Administration is identifying other facilities on the city outskirts. “The Horticulture College at Yelachenahalli and the Survey Department Training Centre at the foot of Chamundi Hill are being considered to be converted into COVID Care Centres. Also, the Navodaya Vidyalaya at Bogadi is being considered,” he said.