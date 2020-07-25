Railways to scrap stoppages where less than 50 people board

July 25, 2020

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is working on introducing ‘zero-based’ time-table for all trains, once the train services normalise in the post-Covid-19 period to improve efficiency in train services.

The zero-based time-table will allow Railways to scrap some of the existing stoppages of mail/express trains and increase the speed of trains. The Railways has roped in IIT-Mumbai to prepare zero-based time-table. As per the current proposal, existing total 5,500 to 6,000 stoppages in the Railway network may be scrapped, said an official.

The Railways decided to stop or continue the specific stop of a particular train based on at least 50 people board or de-board in a day. The stoppages where less than 50 people board or de-board may be cancelled as they are considered uneconomical, said an official. The new system not only increases the speed of trains and efficiency but also avoids jostling of space by goods and passengers trains.

Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said the plan to implement the new system was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic but it will be executed.

He added that if a train stoppage is scrapped in a particular Station, the Railways will ensure the stoppage of an alternate train on that route to avoid inconvenience to the passengers of that region.

The zero-time-table will also ensure separate time slots for every section to repair and maintenance of track and related systems, he said.