Dengue under control, says Minister but one more death in city 
News

Dengue under control, says Minister but one more death in city 

July 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa stated this morning that the dengue situation is under control in Mysuru, there have been unfortunate fatalities due to the disease.

Lalitha, a data entry operator at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research in Mysuru, passed away this morning due to complications from dengue. Additionally, three days ago, Nagendra (28), serving as the Community Health Officer at Gurupura Primary Health Centre in Hunsur taluk, also succumbed to dengue.

Acknowledging the over 400 reported cases of Dengue this year, the Minister highlighted that only 14 cases tested positive, with all affected patients currently under treatment. He reassured the public that necessary preventive measures are in place to curb further outbreaks.

