January 2, 2021

Kalyatanda W. Somayya (Somanna), son of late Lt. Col. Kalyatanda B. Uthappa, died of heart attack at Salem, Tamil Nadu, in the wee hours of yesterday. He was 37.

Somayya was a Sr. Manager (Research & Development) at HAL, Bengaluru. He leaves behind his mother Padma, wife Rani, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral was held at his native village Kunjila in Kakkabbe, North Kodagu, this afternoon, according to family sources.