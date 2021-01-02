‘Kamala Shankara-2020’ award presented

January 2, 2021

City-based Backbone Foundation presented ‘Kamala Shankara-2020’ award for achievers in different fields of society at a function held at a private hotel recently.

The awardees (sitting from left) Shivananda Rao (Social activist), Nagendra (Artist), Suma Rajkumar (ventriloquist) and Honnalagere Rajendraprasad (Lecturer) are seen with (standing from left) D. Amithraj, Srilakshmi, Umashankar, D. Darshan, Backbone President H.S. Ashwini, Past Lions District Governor Ln. Nagaraj V. Bairy, Secretary Vijaykumar and member Mahaveer Singh.