‘Kamala Shankara-2020’ award presented
Photo News

‘Kamala Shankara-2020’ award presented

January 2, 2021

City-based Backbone Foundation presented ‘Kamala Shankara-2020’ award for achievers in different fields of society at a function held at a private hotel recently.

The awardees (sitting from left) Shivananda Rao (Social activist), Nagendra (Artist), Suma Rajkumar (ventriloquist) and Honnalagere Rajendraprasad (Lecturer) are seen with (standing from left) D. Amithraj, Srilakshmi, Umashankar, D. Darshan, Backbone President H.S. Ashwini, Past Lions District Governor Ln. Nagaraj V. Bairy, Secretary Vijaykumar and member Mahaveer Singh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching