September 9, 2020

Kamal Malick Feroz, a resident of Kalyangiri near Masjid Abu Haneefa, passed away yesterday at Muscat in Sultanate of Oman, following a cardiac arrest.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter, mother, three brothers, three sisters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza in absentia for the deceased was held at his residence in city this evening and the burial took place at Muscat today evening.