April 21, 2022

Kanakamma (93), a resident of 3rd Main V.V. Mohalla here, passed away at a private hospital in city yesterday following age-related ailments.

Her husband Rangaswamy Iyengar had predeceased her a few years ago. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam tomorrow (Apr. 22) morning