Karnataka’s ad funds favour ‘National Herald’

January 9, 2026

Rs. 2.9 crore paid despite negligible readership, popularity, circulation

Bengaluru: The ‘National Herald’ newspaper received more advertisement funding from the Congress-led Karnataka Government than any other national daily, raising questions over the use of public funds.

According to records, the State Government paid crores of rupees to ‘National Herald’ from its advertisement budget, despite claims of negligible readership, popularity and no circulation in Karnataka. It emerged as single largest beneficiary of Government’s national newspaper advertisement spending for two consecutive years.

Figures indicate that Rs. 1.90 crore was allotted to ‘National Herald’ in 2023-24, followed by nearly Rs. 1 crore in 2024-25.

In contrast, several well-established national newspapers were said to have received significantly lower allocations, with some receiving less than half of what was granted to ‘National Herald.’

In 2024-25 alone, the Karnataka government reportedly spent Rs. 1.42 crore on advertisements in national-level newspapers. Of this amount, nearly 69 percent went to ‘National Herald’ while several leading national dailies reportedly received no allocation during the same period.

High-profile dispute

‘National Herald’ has been at the centre of a high-profile dispute involving senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who have been named as accused in an ongoing Enforcement Directorate money laundering case linked to the newspaper’s parent company, Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has also issued notices to Karnataka Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar and his brother, D.K. Suresh, seeking detailed financial records related to donations made to ‘National Herald’ and ‘Young Indian.’

The probe pertains to alleged irregularities in funding and asset transfers — an investigation the Congress has described as politically motivated and an attempt to harass party leaders.