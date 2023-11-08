KEA exam scam kingpin continues to elude Cops

November 8, 2023

R.D. Patil jumps over rear side gate of housing complex where he was hiding since the illegalities came to light on Oct. 28; total 20 suspects already arrested in the case

Kalaburagi: The kingpin of Karnataka Examination Authority’s (KEA) exam scam R.D. Patil escaped from a residential complex on Jewargi Road in the city where he was hiding on Monday (Nov. 6), after jumping over the gate in the rear side of the building, the visuals of which are captured on CCTV camera, which has gone viral.

Patil, who got a wind of Police busting his hideout anytime, made good his escape in a filmy manner, thus eluding his arrest. Patil, who is also accused in PSI recruitment scam in 2021 that rocked the State, was released from jail on bail in December 2022.

According to the CCTV footage of the residential complex where Patil was hiding, his shoe fell off while climbing over the gate of the compound wall. He asked a woman nearby to get his shoe. As she didn’t respond and got busy herself in sweeping the floor, Patil fled from the spot after another woman came on the scene. It occurred at around 1 pm on Monday, according to the time recorded on CCTV footage.

Reacting to related queries, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Kalaburagi District Minister, said: “Police are on the lookout of Patil for the past one week, with already 20 suspects arrested in the scam. If there is any substance in the allegation that the Police deliberately erred in tracing Patil, despite having a definite information about his hideout, action will be initiated against the guilty.”

Apart from Kalaburagi and Yadgir, the scope of investigation into the scam is widened to Hubballi, Vijayapura and Bengaluru. Following the outcome of the probe, Home Minister will take a call whether to hand over the case to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or not. We will abide by the decision, added Priyank Kharge.

The case

On Oct. 28, several candidates appearing for the written examination conducted by KEA for recruitment to various Government posts were caught using Bluetooth device at the exam centres in Afzalpur and Kalaburagi. Following their arrest, it came to light that Patil had supplied Bluetooth device to those candidates in exchange of money. Moreover, it also came to be known that Patil had struck a similar deal with the aspirants of Police Constables who are scheduled to appear for written exam on Nov. 19.

To ensure smooth going of his nefarious activities, Patil was camping at a residential complex in Kalaburagi from where he had arranged Bluetooth device for the candidates in his network to provide answers to them. As the scam surfaced, Patil has gone into hiding again, thus evading his arrest by the Police.