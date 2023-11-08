Vishesha Deepavali at Nexus Centre City
Vishesha Deepavali at Nexus Centre City

November 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving or paying attention. Being autistic does not mean you have an illness or disease. It means your brain works in a different way from other people. 

To bring this message to the larger public, Nexus Centre City Mall, in association with Sparsha Foundation, had organised “Vishesha Deepavali,” an initiative in which, bikers from Bengaluru joined hands to highlight the cause and did a bike ride from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

A total of 30 bikers from Bulls of Mysore group had joined the ride for a cause. The ride started from Nexus Koramangala Mall, Bengaluru and terminated at Nexus Centre City Mall, Mysuru.

Close to 50 autistic kids along with their parents and teachers participated in the programmes held in Nexus Centre City Mall. There was singing and dance performances by special kids and all the participants were gifted with diyas made by the kids.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and Apporva Rai, Founder, Skin Solutions, were the guests of honour at the event.

