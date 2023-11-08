Dhamani-23: MMC&RI hosts cultural fest at Platinum Jubilee auditorium

November 8, 2023

NEP spreads hatred than inculcating love among children: Writer Dr. S.G. Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Dr. S.G. Siddaramaiah said: “The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 foments enmity and jealousy rather than inculcating love and affection among children.”

Dr. Siddaramaiah, also the former Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA), spoke during ‘Dhamani-23’ cultural programmes organised as part of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised at Platinum Jubilee Auditorium, J.K. Grounds here yesterday evening.

Reminiscing the contributions of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Founder of Mysore Medical College that later became Government Medical College and now MMC&RI, Dr. Siddaramaiah said: “Nalwadi established medical education in four levels so that the poor can access health care at an affordable cost. The noble deeds of Nalwadi also came to the notice of Mahatma Gandhi, who hailed the former as ‘Rajarshi.’ The birth anniversary of such a great personality like Nalwadi should be celebrated by the Government, but it is a matter of regret that the Government is still dithering over taking a decision in this regard.”

When the birth anniversaries of several others who deserve least importance are being celebrated, why is the Government reluctant towards celebrating Nalwadi’s birth anniversary?, he asked.

Dean of MMC&RI Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said: “Nalwadi should be remembered for establishing such an institution that continues to cater to the poor at affordable cost.”

Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Rajesh and Dr. Manjunath were felicitated on the occasion.

Medical Superintendents Dr. H.P. Shobha (K.R. Hospital) and Dr. Rajendra Kumar (Cheluvamba Women and Children Hospital), Student Welfare Officer Dr. Chandrashekar, Kannada Sangha President Dr. C. Ravindranath, Vice-President Dr. Shuba Jayaram, Secretary Shivakumar, General Secretary Abhishek Sanbal, D.R. Chandan Reddy, K.P. Prajwal and R. Divya were present.