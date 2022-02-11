Reconstruction of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings: MLA appeals CM for Rs.135 cr.  budgetary allocation

February 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds Finance portfolio, likely to present the State budget in the first week of March, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra met the CM at Bengaluru on Thursday and appealed him to make a budgetary allocation of a total of Rs.135 crore for re-construction of dilapidated Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings in Mysuru.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM, Nagendra said that the over a century old Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings located in the heart of the city have turned dilapidated with the passage of time and there are plans to re-construct them while retaining all their heritage characteristics, as recommended by Technical Task Force Committees and subsequently approved by the MCC Council. Pointing out that Rs.37 crore for Lansdowne building and Rs.98 crore for Devaraja Market building was needed for their re-construction, the MLA said that though several representations seeking sanction of funds were submitted in the past, the Government is yet to release funds. As such, the CM should make budgetary allocation of a total of Rs.135 crore (Rs.98 crore for Devaraja Market and Rs. 37 crore for Lansdowne building), Nagendra said in the memorandum.

It may be recalled that a portion of the roof of the Lansdowne building collapsed due to heavy rains in Aug.2012, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to a few others. The front portion of Devaraja Market building collapsed during renovation works that were taken up a few years ago. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Nagendra also appealed the CM to announce Rs.85.98 crore needed for renovation and repairs of all attached Hospitals of MMC&RI, including the over a century old K.R.Hospital, popularly known as ‘Doddaspatre’ among the rural masses.

Nagendra also submitted a separate memorandum in this regard to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar at Bengaluru yesterday.

Maintaining that K.R. Hospital is over a century old Hospital and its building blocks have turned dilapidated over the passage of time, the MLA explained about the importance of the Hospital and all other attached Hospitals in providing medical care not only to the people of Mysuru district, but from several neighbouring districts as well.

Pointing out that the Engineering section of Health and Family Welfare Department has prepared and submitted a Rs.85.98 crore estimate to the Government for renovation and repairs of all MMC&RI attached hospitals, he appealed the Health Minister to take measures for budgetary allocations for meeting the estimated cost.