Kempegowda Jayanti celebrated in city
News

Kempegowda Jayanti celebrated in city

June 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Showering of petals on the portrait of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda marked Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, organised by the District Administration in association with Kannada and Culture Department, at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises here this morning.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda offered floral tributes to the portrait of Kempegowda. The District Administration had kept the celebrations a simple one in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, with no procession or cultural events.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA G.T. Devegowda lauded the contribution of Kempegowda. “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda had planned and built Bengaluru Fort and is also known for his contribution to societal reforms and building several temples and water reservoirs in and around Bengaluru town,” he said.

MLA L. Nagendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivakumar, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, District Vokkaligara Sangha President G. Manju, Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa and others were present.

District and City BJP also celebrated Kempegowda Jayanti at its Office in Chamarajapuram this morning. City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa offered floral tributes to the portrait of Kempegowda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching