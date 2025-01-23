Kerala businessman loot case: One taken into custody

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have taken one person into custody in connection with the assault and robbing Kerala businessman Sufi Ahmed of Rs. 1.50 lakh cash, property documents and car.

Confirming this to Star of Mysore, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana said that one person has been taken into custody in the case and is being interrogated and added that based on the information provided by him, his accomplices, who have gone absconding, will be arrested soon.

It may be recalled that Kerala businessman and another person, who were travelling in their car towards H.D. Kote, were ambushed by masked miscreants near Harohalli, Jayapura hobli, between 8 am and 9 am on Jan. 20. The miscreants, who had come in two cars, assaulted Ahmed and another person, before fleeing with the car containing cash and documents.

SP Vishnuvardhana said that following the incident, three Police teams, led by ASP C. Mallik, were formed and one person was taken into custody yesterday and added that the remaining accused will be arrested by Thursday.