Nagathihalli calls for debate on pros and cons of AI
News

Nagathihalli calls for debate on pros and cons of AI

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Kannada writer and Film Director Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrashekar stressed the importance of understanding the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence (AI) before blindly embracing it for all our needs.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a two-day seminar on the ‘Faculty Improvement Programme’ under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), organised by the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), University of Mysore, at the Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre in the city recently.

He also delivered a talk on the topic, ‘Kannada Sahitya: Chitrakathe Baravanige’.

“It is challenging to bridge Kannada literature and Kannada films, much like building a bridge in the sea. However, this doesn’t mean we should dismiss it as impossible. Bridging these two is indeed possible. With the advent of new technological innovations like AI, we now have the opportunity to write film scripts using this technology. However, before adopting it, we must thoroughly consider its advantages and drawbacks,” Dr. Chandrashekar said.

The seminar, which is focused on enhancing faculty skills, aims to provide in-depth knowledge rather than superficial information.

Dr. P. Shivaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity.

“This seminar is not just about receiving surface-level information; it’s about nourishing your intellect. Dr. Nagatihalli Chandrashekar has already experimented with innovative concepts in the Kannada film industry. Remember, a screenplay is essentially about creating a world from nothing,” he remarked.

Prof. Suttur S. Malini, Director of Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre, Mysuru, presided. Dr. S.K. Lolakshi, Director of KIKS, University of Mysore, delivered the inaugural address.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching