Nagathihalli calls for debate on pros and cons of AI

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Kannada writer and Film Director Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrashekar stressed the importance of understanding the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence (AI) before blindly embracing it for all our needs.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a two-day seminar on the ‘Faculty Improvement Programme’ under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), organised by the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), University of Mysore, at the Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre in the city recently.

He also delivered a talk on the topic, ‘Kannada Sahitya: Chitrakathe Baravanige’.

“It is challenging to bridge Kannada literature and Kannada films, much like building a bridge in the sea. However, this doesn’t mean we should dismiss it as impossible. Bridging these two is indeed possible. With the advent of new technological innovations like AI, we now have the opportunity to write film scripts using this technology. However, before adopting it, we must thoroughly consider its advantages and drawbacks,” Dr. Chandrashekar said.

The seminar, which is focused on enhancing faculty skills, aims to provide in-depth knowledge rather than superficial information.

Dr. P. Shivaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity.

“This seminar is not just about receiving surface-level information; it’s about nourishing your intellect. Dr. Nagatihalli Chandrashekar has already experimented with innovative concepts in the Kannada film industry. Remember, a screenplay is essentially about creating a world from nothing,” he remarked.

Prof. Suttur S. Malini, Director of Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre, Mysuru, presided. Dr. S.K. Lolakshi, Director of KIKS, University of Mysore, delivered the inaugural address.