Hoteliers want M.K. Savitha back as Tourism Dept. Joint Director

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda has expressed concerns over the transfer of M.K. Savitha, who was the Joint Director of Tourism Department, as Registrar of the University of Mysore. She took charge as Registrar last evening.

In a press release, he stated that this transfer would be a severe setback for tourism sector and urged that Savitha should continue as Tourism Jt. Director.

For the past two years, she has effectively implemented several tourism development projects and there is no doubt that she could execute many more plans, including Central government projects if she continues in this role for another two years, he said.

The Association has appealed to the Government to reconsider the decision and retain such a capable officer in the Tourism Department to ensure the smooth execution of tourist-interest development activities.