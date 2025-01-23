Hoteliers want M.K. Savitha back as Tourism Dept. Joint Director
News

Hoteliers want M.K. Savitha back as Tourism Dept. Joint Director

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda has expressed concerns over the transfer of M.K. Savitha, who was the Joint Director of Tourism Department, as Registrar of the University of Mysore. She took charge as Registrar last evening.

In a press release, he stated that this transfer would be a severe setback for tourism sector and urged that Savitha should continue as Tourism Jt. Director.

For the past two years, she has effectively implemented several tourism development projects and there is no doubt that she could execute many more plans, including Central government projects if she continues in this role for another two years, he said.

The Association has appealed to the Government to reconsider the decision and retain such a capable officer in the Tourism Department to ensure the smooth execution of tourist-interest development activities.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching