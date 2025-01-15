Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women create history, men cruise past Brazil

January 15, 2025

Indian women will take on Iran at 7 pm while the men will face Peru at 8.15 pm today.

Catch the live action on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar & DD Sports

New Delhi: The Indian women’s Kho Kho team opened their Kho Kho World Cup campaign with a historic performance, decimating South Korea 175-18 in a match of unmatched dominance at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, here yesterday.

The Women in Blue showcased extraordinary skill and strategy, setting the tone for the tournament with a performance hailed as one for the ages. Indian team, led by skipper Priyanka Ingle, made a commanding start with consecutive dream runs by B. Chaithra (of Mysuru), Meeru and the captain herself, neutralising South Korea’s 10 touch points by the end of first Turn.

Building on their early lead, India unleashed a relentless attack. Within just 90 seconds, the trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle and Reshma Rathod executed three All Outs, extending their advantage to 24 points. A fourth All Out followed in just 18 seconds, taking their lead to 22 points.

Reshma Rathod emerged as a key player with six touch points, while Meenu contributed significantly with 12 points from other dives. By the end of Turn 2, India had eliminated 16 batches, amassing an impressive score of 94-10.

The third and fourth Turns saw India maintain their momentum, with another dream run and sustained pressure on South Korea, who managed only eight points in their second innings. The match concluded with India securing a massive 175-point tally, leaving South Korea stranded at 18.

The emphatic victory sends a strong signal to India’s competitors as the tournament progresses to the knock-out stages.

Indian men beat Brazil

Team India secured a 64-34 victory over Brazil. The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats, showcased exceptional skill from both sides, with India ultimately proving their mettle in a spectacular finish to Day 2 of the tournament.

Brazil started well while attacking against India, getting 16 points to their name, but Team India came back very well. They earned two points during a Dream Run that kept the Brazilians on their toes, giving the team a good platform to kickstart the match in Turn 2.

Turn 2 was very impressive for the Men in Blue, as they upped the ante while attacking against the Brazilians. Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar and Aditya Ganpule were the main aggressors for India, as they led the team to an impressive 36 points at the end of Turn 2. But just when it looked like they were running away with the same, Brazil fought back in Turn 3.

Brazil piled the pressure on India in Turn 3, led by Mauro Pinto, Joel Rodrigues and especially Matheus Costa, who scored six touch-points. The side worked hard and eventually fought their way back, scoring an impressive 34 points in reply to India’s 38, setting up an extremely exciting final seven minutes of the match.

As expected, India bounced back very well in Turn 4, led by Aditya Ganpule and skipper Pratik Waikar. Rokeson Singh also scored four points via Sky Dives and Mehul got two touch-points, as the host team went on to secure an impressive win to close out Day 2 of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.