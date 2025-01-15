Kalidasa Road next in line to be messed up

January 15, 2025

Sir,

After notable locations such as the Clock Tower near Town Hall, Sri Harsha Road, JLB Road from Chamundipuram to Five Lights Circle, and Lalitha Mahal Road near Arch Gate, it is now the turn of Kalidasa Road in Mysuru to fall prey to roadside eateries.

Our city’s heritage roads are being ruined one after the other, right under the nose of Mysuru City Corporation authorities. It seems no one cares about their fate.

These illegal street food outlets start operations after dark and close by midnight, leading to traffic congestion and posing serious health risks due to hygiene issues. The problem is further exacerbated by the increased street dog menace once these outlets shut down.

Why not designate a separate street for such businesses and preserve these important and busy roads?

Is the Mysuru City Corporation functional, or has it shut down like MUDA?

– A worried resident and a proud Mysurean, Vijayanagar, 29.12.2024

