‘Kin-Kini Puja’ of Chinmayee
February 23, 2023

Bhushans’ Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, Mysuru, headed by internationally acclaimed Bharatanatyam artistes Badari Divya Bhushan and Dr. Anjana Bhushan presented their 8-year-old talent Chinmayee in their unique conceptual show — ‘Kin-Kini Puja.’

Chinmayee started just last year right from basics and got trained for this big day within a year, covering the whole Margam, designed for her by her Gurus. Very few schools practice this ritual wherein the artiste gets trained within a span of one year, which is very challenging for Guru as well as shishya. Chinmayee started her presentation after Bhushans tied the “Kin-Kini” (gejje) to her, offering her obeisance to God, Guru and her mother.

The show had several unique moments where both Gurus Badari Divya Bhushan and Dr. Anjana performed with their student in two pieces. Bhushan played Vishnu where in Andal merges with God! Their entry to  the stage presenting her to the audience also received thunderous applause by the audience. Chinamyee presented 11 beautifully crafted pieces displaying her Nritta and Abhinaya prowess.

The event was held at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar in city.

Bhanu Pratapa Sharma Guruji, Nrityalaya Trust Artistic Director Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and Musician and Composer Vid.  K. Guruprasad blessed the artiste and were thrilled to watch the young girl perform with ease. The show was well-attended by art connoisseurs.

