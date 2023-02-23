Chief Minister arriving in city on Mar. 4
News

Chief Minister arriving in city on Mar. 4

February 23, 2023

To inaugurate convention of Government programme beneficiaries

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the first mega convention of beneficiaries of various Government programmes will be held in the city on Mar.4.

Addressing a meeting of officials at the new District Offices Complex in Siddarthanagar here on Monday, Dr. Rajendra said that the event would take place at the sprawling Maharaja’s College grounds, in which about 30,000 beneficiaries from across the district are expected to take part.

Noting that CM Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the convention, the DC said that the District Minister, Legislators and other elected representatives will be present. Stating that benefits and facilities will be distributed to beneficiaries at the convention, he directed District and Taluk-level officials of various Departments to widely publicise the programme among the beneficiaries of different Government initiatives such as social pension scheme, old age pension, Gruhabhagya, women self-help groups, Ayushman Health cards etc.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching