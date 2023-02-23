Chief Minister arriving in city on Mar. 4

February 23, 2023

To inaugurate convention of Government programme beneficiaries

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the first mega convention of beneficiaries of various Government programmes will be held in the city on Mar.4.

Addressing a meeting of officials at the new District Offices Complex in Siddarthanagar here on Monday, Dr. Rajendra said that the event would take place at the sprawling Maharaja’s College grounds, in which about 30,000 beneficiaries from across the district are expected to take part.

Noting that CM Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the convention, the DC said that the District Minister, Legislators and other elected representatives will be present. Stating that benefits and facilities will be distributed to beneficiaries at the convention, he directed District and Taluk-level officials of various Departments to widely publicise the programme among the beneficiaries of different Government initiatives such as social pension scheme, old age pension, Gruhabhagya, women self-help groups, Ayushman Health cards etc.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.