Kodagu on Canvas: 3-day art camp held

April 6, 2021

Madikeri: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Kodagu Kendra, in association with Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy, had organised a three-day art camp in city which concluded on Sunday. The camp provided a platform to both professional and upcoming artists to depict the beautiful city of Kodagu on canvas through watercolour painting.

Artists S. Madhusudan (Chamarajanagar), Santosh Mala (Udupi), Priyadarshini Shahapur (Bagalkot), Krishnaveni (Ballari), Boraiah (Davanagere), Vansanthkumar (Hassan), Dr. Appa Saheb Ganigera (Bengaluru), Arathi (Vijayapura) and Praveen Kumar (Mysuru) participated in the three-day art camp.

Speaking on the occasion, art camp organiser, a member of BVB Bengaluru, Bharatanatyam dancer Nagalakshmi Rao said, “Most of the artists were facing financial crisis due to the pandemic and lockdown. We didn’t want COVID blues to dampen their spirits. Hence, BVB Kodagu Kendra in association with Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy, had organised this three-day art camp. The scenic landscape of Kodagu as well as portraits of Kodavas have been wonderfully sketched in watercolours on canvas. Our intent was to provide a platform for these artists to present their narratives. This would certainly inspire more and more artists to come and visit Kodagu in the coming days.”

BVB Kodagu Kendra Gen. Secretary Balaji Kashyap stated that they were very happy to organise such a programme after a gap of many years in Kodagu. “Due to the pandemic, we had to take all necessary precautions. During the three-day art camp, we took the artists to different parts of the city. Special thanks to Kodagu artist Imanda Roopesh Nanaiah who was also the Convenor of this camp for helping us and successfully organising this event.”