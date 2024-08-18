Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Organisations hold candle light march in city

August 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the brutal rape and murder of a Medical student at Kolkata, the Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota, in association with PUCL, Samata Vedike and other organisations, staged a candle light demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the city Law Courts complex here last evening.

The protesters who held placards, raised slogans and demanded death penalty for the accused. They also urged the Government to take stringent action against perpetrators of crimes, atrocities and violence against women and to ensure safety and security of women at workplaces.

The protesters also formed a human chain at the venue.

Activists Prof. Sabiha Bhumigouda, Rathi Rao, Latha Biddappa, Sridevi, Vasanthamma, Suma Ravindra, Kalachannegowda, Ugra Narasimhegowda, Kaiser Nikam, Nikhita Nikam, Shanti Yadunandan, Jagannath, Panditaradhya, Sumathi, Vanaja, N. Diwakar, Dr. Sudha, Dr. Girija, Sumana and others were present.

Doctors submit memorandum to DC

Doctors attached to Mysuru Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society, Mysuru Unit of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, AYUSH Federation of India and Students of St. Joseph’s Nursing College took out a mammoth rally in the city yesterday condemning the rape and murder of Kolkata Post Graduate medical student and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister, to the Deputy Commissioner.

The rally (Jatha) which commenced from Doddakere grounds, passed through the main thoroughfares of Ittigegud and Mahadevapura main road, before reaching the DC office on Bannur road in Siddarthanagar, where the memorandum was presented to DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Throughout the rally, the participants, who held placards and banners, raised slogans condemning the brutal rape and murder of a medical student at a Kolkata Medical college and demanded death penalty for the accused.

The staff of Kamakshi, Sigma, Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Cauvery Hospitals and other Hospitals of the city also took part in the rally.