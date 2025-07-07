KRS Backwaters…Trashed

July 7, 2025

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Reckless visitors play loud music, drink alcohol, leave broken bottles, throw garbage and urinate into pristine waters

Mysore/Mysuru: The once- serene KRS backwaters near Meenakshipura in Yelwal Hobli, a popular getaway in the Old Mysuru region, are now facing rampant environmental degradation, driven by unchecked tourism and brazenly irresponsible visitor behaviour.

With Cauvery River and KRS Dam reaching full capacity unusually early this year, visitors are thronging the area in unpre- cedented numbers. But along with the rising footfall comes a dark undercurrent — illegal alcohol consumption, unchecked littering and disorderly conduct are fast turning this ecological haven into a public nuisance, becoming a cause of grave concern for area inhabitants.

Locals and villagers have raised concerns over the mounting pollution. Riverbanks are littered with discarded liquor bottles, plastic waste, food leftovers and even used condoms.

In some spots, trash is being dumped directly into the water. The lack of enforcement and regulation has made the area a free-for-all and residents are demanding immediate Police intervention and sustained patrols. The Yelwal Police have jurisdiction over Meenakshipura.

For the first time in nearly nine decades, the KRS Reservoir hit full capacity as early as June. Continuous rains in the Cauvery catchment have further swelled the Reservoir, with its backwaters now submerging nearby areas and transforming them into scenic — but misused — picnic zones.

Located within Anandur (Kalloor) Gram Panchayat and barely 20 kms from Mysuru, this spot is favoured for sunset views and casual outings. But today, it resembles a dumping ground more than a tourist site.

Picture shows a four-wheeler driven into the shallow waters.

Unruly behaviour

“Open drinking, rave parties, littering — it’s all become normal here,” said a concerned resident. “You can’t even bring your family anymore without stumbling upon broken bottles or rowdy behaviour.”

The issue isn’t limited to Meenakshipura. Across Mysuru, Srirangapatna and K.R. Pet taluks, the River Cauvery banks are witnessing similar misuse. But Meenakshipura stands out for the sheer volume of weekend visitors, many of whom act with impunity. Reports describe groups of youths setting up tables and chairs right inside the water to drink and eat, turning the area into a messy, hazardous zone.

Several fights have broken out among intoxicated groups, stoking fears of violence or fatalities. Residents say they now avoid the area altogether. Cattle brought to drink water from the river have been injured by broken bottles and glasses. Women and children are increasingly feeling uncomfortable visiting what should be a natural retreat.

Empty bottles, plastic covers and other wastes strewn all around the KRS backwaters area.

Many illegal resorts

Adding to the crisis is the proliferation of illegal resorts in the vicinity, many operating without environmental clearances from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Locals allege that sewage and wastewater from these establishments are draining directly into the backwaters. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to act.

Vehicles are also being driven recklessly into the shallow waters, often getting stuck and requiring tractors to haul them out. Such stunts not only threaten the ecosystem but also endanger human life.

“There are beautiful islands here that could have been developed sustainably,” said a resident. “Instead, we’re watching the place rot. The Panchayat pleads lack of funds, but how long can this excuse hold?” Residents have issued a desperate call to the authorities — act now before the damage becomes irreversible.