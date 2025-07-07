KRS Road closed for 3 days

July 7, 2025

Railway track works underway

Mysore/Mysuru: The level crossing on the busy KRS Road has been temporarily closed for three days beginning today (July 7), as the South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, is undertaking complete track renewal works using Plasser Quick Relaying System (PQRS) machines. The works, which include sleeper and rail renewal, commenced at 8 am and are scheduled for completion by July 9.

To facilitate smooth traffic movement during this period, the V.V. Puram Traffic Police have placed barricades on either side of the level crossing and implemented a diversion near the Royal Inn Junction on KRS Road.

• From Mysuru side: Vehicles must turn right at the Royal Inn Junction, proceed further and then take a left near GRS Fantasy Park to reach Falcon Factory Junction. From there, vehicles can turn right and continue towards KRS.

• From KRS side: Vehicles should proceed to Falcon Factory, take a left, then a right near GRS Fantasy Park to join the Ring Road and continue to their destinations.

Traffic Police personnel from V.V. Puram, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, are stationed at Royal Inn Junction to guide motorists. Railway authorities are closely supervising the work to ensure timely completion.