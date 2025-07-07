50,000 cusecs released from KRS Dam: Officials warn tourists against risky photo ops
50,000 cusecs released from KRS Dam: Officials warn tourists against risky photo ops

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With continuous rains in Cauvery basin leading to heavy inflow, the authorities have ramped up discharge from KRS Dam, releasing over 50,000 cusecs of water into the Cauvery River, which is now flowing in full spate.

Officials have raised concerns over public safety as tourists and local residents, tourists and visitors are seen dangerously venturing near the riverbank downstream, particularly around the 90-year-old retaining wall.

After crossing nearby agricultural fields, many are clicking selfies and videos close to the fast-flowing river and sharing them on social media — actions that are drawing even more people to the area, putting lives at risk.

In response, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) has issued a press release urging caution. Instructions have been issued to the Executive Officer, Panchayat Development Officer, Revenue Inspector, and local Police to take necessary steps to prevent any awareness about the potential danger and restricting access to vulnerable zones. Authorities have appealed public to act responsibly and avoid high-risk behaviour near overflowing river.

