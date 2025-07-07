Don’t treat villages like resorts: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “Villages are not resorts for relaxation. Visiting them with such a mindset makes the experience feel static and disconnected. One must mingle with rural people and understand their realities,” said renowned Kannada writer, filmmaker and director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar.

He was speaking at a Kannada symposium titled ‘Sahitya-Cinema-Halli Hambalada Tekkeyalli’ (literature and cinema in the rustic embrace of village life), held on the second day of the 9th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival. The session was moderated by Prof. C. Naganna.

“Rural development cannot be achieved overnight. We must stay committed to our intentions and ignore cynicism. My connection to my village is grounded in the principle of ‘wings and roots’ — while one must spread their wings and soar, it is equally important to return to one’s roots and share what they’ve learned,” he said.

“Kuvempu saw the world from where he stood, while Rabindranath Tagore travelled widely and brought his experiences into literature. I am influenced by both these diverse paths.”

Nagathihalli attributed his creation of iconic characters like Banneri, Puttakka and Deveri to his deep understanding of rural life. “Literature inspires filmmaking. Kannada cinema cannot survive without Kannada. Though some literary critics have overlooked my work because of my association with the film industry, I now live beyond the need for awards,” he asserted.

Reflecting on his early years, he credited his days at Manasagangothri in 1985 and his involvement in social movements for shaping his worldview.

“Through stories and cinema, I’ve reached many readers and viewers. My 40 years in Kannada literature have given me a deep sense of fulfilment,” he concluded.