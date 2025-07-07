Curtains down on  Mysuru Literature Fest

July 7, 2025

Ila Arun mesmerises with song, dance and stories of folk roots

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Mysuru Literature Festival concluded on a high note last evening, bringing together over 100 writers, subject experts, artists and cultural enthusiasts under one roof.

Organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and the Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, the ninth edition of the Festival offered a dynamic blend of discussions, performances and literary insight.

While English-language sessions were hosted at Jyothi Hall, Hotel Southern Star, Kannada-language talks were held in the open courtyard near the poolside at Gardenia, creating two parallel tracks of rich intellectual exchange. Topics ranged from art, literature, music and folk traditions to technology and contemporary issues.

Adding to the Festival’s cultural depth were 27 artists from varied disciplines and an internationally acclaimed photographer, whose participation brought an added vibrancy to the event.

Picture shows Ila Arun performing on the occasion as a few from audience join her on stage.

Ila’s session brightens Fest

The penultimate session on Sunday evening featured acclaimed actress, TV personality and Rajasthani folk-pop singer Ila Arun, whose presence lit up Jyothi Hall. Speaking during the session titled ‘A Voice Like Earth, A Spirit Like Flame,’ Ila Arun reflected on her dual identity as a singer and actor. “I sing while I act and I act while I sing,” she said, drawing applause from the audience. Authors Anjula Bedi and Reena Pereira were also present at the session.

Sharing insights into her roots, Ila Arun remarked, “I’m from Jaipur, Rajasthan, where folk culture is a way of life.

Children must be introduced to folk stories and songs — it refines their cultural awareness.”

The session ended on a lively note as Ila Arun treated the audience to a live folk song and performed a short dance on stage.

Captivated by the performance, many in the audience spontaneously joined her, dancing and celebrating the close of the Festival in a spirit of joy and togetherness.