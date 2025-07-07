Actors must build resilience to face rejection, say panellists

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining both physical and mental health is essential for those aspiring to build a career in cinema, said actors Bala Rajwadi, Sudha Belawadi and Shankar Ashwath during the last Kannada panel discussion at the 9th Mysuru Literature Festival held at Gardenia, by the pool, Hotel Southern Star, last evening. Session titled ‘Cinemarangada Kashta-Nastagala Karmodagala Naduve Belli Tereyalli Minchuva Savalugalu’ (Challenges to shine on silver screen amid the trials and turmoil of the film world), explored the challenges and sacrifices faced by actors behind the glamour of the silver screen. The session was moderated by historian Dharmendra Kumar.

Despite the frequent humiliation and setbacks in their careers, the panellists emphasised the importance of developing emotional maturity and humility. “An actor must learn to accept rejection with calmness and remain focused on their goals,” they said.

Veteran actress Sudha Belawadi, who has deep roots in theatre, remarked that while cinema offers new dimensions to acting, it often tends to glorify crime. “My heart still lies with theatre, though cinema has given me opportunities to learn,” she said.

Shankar Ashwath pointed out the growing disconnect between real and ‘reel’ life. “Cinema often flips reality, showing falsehood as truth and vice versa. An actor’s real life is far more challenging than the characters they portray. There’s also no rule that a star’s child must follow the same path, as it all comes down to talent. What truly matters is the mindset to face humiliation and continue learning,” he said.

Bala Rajwadi added that an actor’s career is like walking on the edge of a sword. “Choosing the right roles and delivering authentic performances are critical to gaining opportunities. Sometimes, in the excitement of portraying a character, an actor can even lose awareness. That’s why strong physical and mental health are vital,” he stressed.