Financials cannot be overlooked in business: Revathi Kamath

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “Accounting and financial awareness are crucial for entrepreneurs,” said businesswoman and social worker Revathi Kamath, speaking at the Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday.

She was addressing a session titled ‘An inspiring journey from floral beginnings to an established enterprise — growing, thriving and shaping a meaningful life. The session was moderated by the Founder-Director and Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, Shubha Sanjay Urs.

Revathi Kamath stressed that entrepreneurship must go beyond personal profit and should contribute meaningfully to society. “I began my journey as an entrepreneur and gradually embraced the role of a social worker,” she said, adding that the unwavering support of her family, especially her husband, played a key role in her growth.

Recalling her early days, Kamath shared, “I come from a traditional Mysuru household, raised with love but little exposure to the outside world. When I decided to pursue something meaningful, I started a decorative flower business. I faced many obstacles — from local rowdy elements to even Naxalites — but I stood my ground.”

Encouraging women to embrace self-employment, Kamath said it not only builds self-confidence but also creates livelihood opportunities for others.

“I launched my first business at the age of 38. Today, I run several ventures. No matter the size of the business, I always weigh the pros and cons, and the financials are never overlooked. That discipline has stayed with me throughout.”