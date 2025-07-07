My wheelchair is my chair of confidence: Dr. Deepa Malik
News

My wheelchair is my chair of confidence: Dr. Deepa Malik

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “I consider my disability to be my unique strength,” said Padma Shri awardee Dr. Deepa Malik, India’s first female Paralympic medallist, during an inspiring session at the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening.

Speaking at the last English session titled ‘Unstoppable: Breaking Limits, Building Dreams, ’ Dr. Malik was in conversation with Dr. Usha Hegde, city dentist and the first woman from Karnataka to summit Mount Everest.

With striking self-assurance, Dr. Malik said, “The wheelchair I sit on — I prefer to call it my ‘chair of confidence.’ I see it as an extension of my body. It has helped me navigate the world and lead a meaningful life.”

She recalled how a simple act — venturing out in her wheelchair to buy vegetables — sparked a profound transformation. “That was the day I discovered self-belief. This chair gave me freedom and independence. It represents my determination, my healing and my transformation.”

Dr. Malik, who has also been conferred with the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, candidly spoke about the struggles of living with a disability, including long periods of hospitalisation.

She also introduced her autobiography, ‘Bring It On,’ offering the audience a deeper insight into her extraordinary life  and journey.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching