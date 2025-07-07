My wheelchair is my chair of confidence: Dr. Deepa Malik

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “I consider my disability to be my unique strength,” said Padma Shri awardee Dr. Deepa Malik, India’s first female Paralympic medallist, during an inspiring session at the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening.

Speaking at the last English session titled ‘Unstoppable: Breaking Limits, Building Dreams, ’ Dr. Malik was in conversation with Dr. Usha Hegde, city dentist and the first woman from Karnataka to summit Mount Everest.

With striking self-assurance, Dr. Malik said, “The wheelchair I sit on — I prefer to call it my ‘chair of confidence.’ I see it as an extension of my body. It has helped me navigate the world and lead a meaningful life.”

She recalled how a simple act — venturing out in her wheelchair to buy vegetables — sparked a profound transformation. “That was the day I discovered self-belief. This chair gave me freedom and independence. It represents my determination, my healing and my transformation.”

Dr. Malik, who has also been conferred with the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, candidly spoke about the struggles of living with a disability, including long periods of hospitalisation.

She also introduced her autobiography, ‘Bring It On,’ offering the audience a deeper insight into her extraordinary life and journey.