‘Language is born to be spoken, not written’
News

‘Language is born to be spoken, not written’

July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “Language is fundamentally born to speak — writing came much later. One can only truly learn a language by speaking it, not by writing,” said noted humorist and columnist Prof. M. Krishnegowda.

He was delivering a talk in his trademark humorous tone on the topic ‘Bhasheyemba Sojiga’ (The wonder called language) at the Kannada literary session last evening as part of the Mysuru Literature Festival in city.

“Anyone learning a new language can only grasp its usage, not its full power or nuances,” he said. “If I learn English or Bengali, I learn how to use them. But when I speak in Kannada, I do so with complete awareness of its depth and subtlety.” He explained that the language inherited through generations comes naturally, as the vocal cords are biologically conditioned to produce those sounds from birth. “This is why learning a new language is just that, learning. But the language you’re born into, you live it. Language is not created for writing. It is born to be spoken. Writing is merely an afterthought.”

Prof. Krishnegowda further noted that most people today fail to speak any language, be it English or Kannada, naturally. “I am not demeaning any language. Every language is beautiful to those who understand its strength and intricacies,” he said.

He also remarked that for a speaker to truly engage an audience, they must use their language with enthusiasm. “As we become more ‘intelligent,’ we abandon the language of our vocal cords and rely solely on the language of intellect. But when language is governed only by intellect, it loses its                                   emotional power.”

Concluding the session, he said, “When it comes to connecting with people, writing can never surpass the immediacy and impact of speech.”

