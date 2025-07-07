City auto driver washed away
July 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A 36-year-old autorickshaw driver from Mysuru was washed away in the Cauvery River near Sarvadharma Ashrama in Srirangapatna taluk yesterday afternoon after he accidentally slipped and fell into the water while posing for photographs. He has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Mysuru.

According to Police, Mahesh had gone on a picnic with his friends near the River. While his friend was taking photos, Mahesh was seen walking backwards on the concrete wall when he lost his footing and fell into the River.

Due to the strong current — resulting from the heavy discharge of water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam (more than 50,000 cusecs) — he was swept away. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation, but were unsuccessful. The search operation resumed this morning and is ongoing. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of KRS Police, who are investigating.

