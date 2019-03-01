KSOU Convocation on Mar.5 for 2012-13 batch

Mysuru: At last the smiles are back on the students and officials of the beleaguered Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) as it is holding its first convocation after a gap of seven years on Mar.5 for the 2012-13 batch of students.

The 16th convocation will be held at the Muktagangothri Convocation Hall at 11 am. Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor G.T. Devegowda will preside. National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) Bengaluru Director Prof.S.C. Sharma will be the chief guest. KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. M.S. Ramanand and Registrar Prof. B. Ramesh will participate.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, Prof. Shivalingaiah said that the Convocation is being held for the students admitted in 2012-13 and earlier batch of students, who have passed subsequently during the recognition period. Even Ph.D holders will also be given certificates. The degrees for the 2013-14 batch is also under process and once the approval comes, the convocation for this period will be held shortly, he added.

Governor not attending

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who is also the Chancellor of KSOU, however, is not attending the convocation. A source in the Open University, speaking on condition of anonymity, told SOM that in spite of the best efforts of the KSOU administration, the Governor has refused to attend.

“It would have been very good for KSOU if the Governor had attended the Convocation as that would have erased the bad name the University had earned following the de-recognition by University Grants Commission (UGC). But somehow the Governor has skipped most of the convocations this year and he even did not attend the convocation of Tumkur University held last week,” he said.

KSOU VC term ends on Mar. 10

Meanwhile, the term of the present KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shivalingaiah ends on Mar.10. He might be given an extension for another year like a few VCs earlier or a new Vice-Chancellor appointed.

