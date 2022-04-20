KSOU daily wagers stage protest
News

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: Urging the authorities concerned to reinstate their jobs, about 10 daily wage employees of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), who have lost their jobs after their names were left back, staged a protest under the banner of Karnataka State Open University SC/ST Daily Wage Employees Association yesterday.

The protesters, who assembled at the entrance of Muktha Gangothri, staged a protest demanding regularisation of their jobs. Pointing out that they were appointed in 2005-06 after the posts fell vacant, they said that they were removed from the job after a few years. Stating that 228 people were reappointed, the protesters demanded the authorities to reappoint them too.

Meanwhile, KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, who met the protesters, told them that the annual Convocation is scheduled on Apr. 25 and assured them that he would call for a meeting after the Convocation, where their issues would be discussed and take further steps.

The protesters, who had decided to stage day and night indefinite stir, withdrew the protest following the assurance of the Registrar.

Association President M. Nagaraju, M. Swamy, Satish, Harish, Biligiri, Ninganayaka and others were present.

