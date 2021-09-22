KSOU offers 31 courses through online

September 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has introduced 31 online courses, including 11 on Science subjects.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that though the Open University suffered a setback a couple of years ago as the UGC had stopped recognition of courses, it has now bounced back after the UGC renewed its recognition.

Pointing out that KSOU is offering a multitude of courses, he said now it has introduced online courses. Noting that Science courses will be based on Botany, Zoology, Information Technology, Food Science etc., the VC maintained that the courses are recognised by UGC.

Stating that admission and other processes will be carried out only through online, he contended that KSOU is ahead of other conventional Universities in the use of technology.

Asserting that KSOU has opted for CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) mode of academics, he said study materials have been uploaded in KSOU website for benefit of students.

Continuing, he said AICTE has given nod for KSOU’s MBA course. Asserting that the Government has granted permission only for KSOU for imparting open and distance education courses, he said this has helped the Varsity in increased admissions.

A hi-tech studio is coming up in Muktagangothri campus and this will monitor all academic activities of the University, he said.