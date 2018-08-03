KSOU VC lodges Police complaint against Hindi Professor

Mysuru: Driven to the extreme by the unprofessional behaviour of his colleague, a Professor in the Hindi Department, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, was forced to lodge a Police complaint against him.

According to the complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram Police (a copy of which is available with Star of Mysore), Hindi Department Head Prof. Ashok Kamble has repeatedly created confusion by holding unnecessary discussions with the officials and the staff of the University.

Even though he is the head of the Hindi Department, he has continuously neglected discharging his duties and also misbehaved with other staff members by addressing them in the singular.

Since, his behaviour has not changed over the years that I have held office, I am forced to register a complaint against him, he has stated in the complaint.

What triggered the issue for the V-C to lodge the complaint? Speaking to Star of Mysore, here this morning, Prof. Shivalingaiah said, “Prof. Ashok Kamble has always been in a disgruntled mood. On July 16, I was holding an official meeting in my chamber in which the Administration and Evaluation Registrars and a few other officials were present. Suddenly, Prof. Kamble barged into the chamber and in a loud voice started complaining. I told him that this is not the way for a Professor and Head of the Department to conduct. He shot back, I have not come to your house, but to your office.”

According to Prof. Shivalingaiah, there are many complaints against Prof. Kamble. He does not prepare notes and every time, the University has to seek others help to complete the notes for the students.

“Even during the tenure of the earlier Vice-Chancellor Prof. M.G. Krishnan, he was behaving in the same way. Hence, I was forced to lodge a Police complaint,” he said and added, “I have also issued him a notice asking why action should not be taken against him for his behaviour.”

A source in the KSOU speaking to SOM on condition of anonymity confirmed that Prof. Kamble has been creating problems in the campus and because of his unruly behaviour, the staff and others try to keep away from him. “It is high time some action is taken against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jayalakshmipuram Police have sent a notice to Prof. Kamble asking him to appear before them for an inquiry. However, it is learnt that he has not responded to the notice so far.

Recognition for KSOU before Aug.10

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah expressed confidence that the recognition to KSOU from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to run all its non-technical courses will be given before Aug.10

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, he said, “The UGC Commission meeting was held yesterday. The proposal for the recognition had been placed before it while I was in Delhi recently. I am very confident that the recognition will come before Aug.10, though we still have not received any official confirmation.”

However, the sources at KSOU are not so optimistic. They feel that the VC has been making these kinds of promises time and again and as recently as last month. But a month has elapsed and so far nothing has happened.