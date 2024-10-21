 ‘Kumar Naik got MP ticket as he helped CM’s family’

October 21, 2024

As Mysuru DC, Kumar Naik aided Siddaramaiah’s family with land conversions: B.Y. Vijayendra

Bengaluru: State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that Congress MP from Raichur, G. Kumar Naik, a former IAS officer, secured the party ticket by aiding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotments during his tenure as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) two decades ago.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, Vijayendra expressed suspicion over Kumar Naik, a retired bureaucrat, receiving the Congress ticket for the Raichur (ST) Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that as Mysuru DC, Naik had helped CM’s family with land conversions and MUDA site allotments and that Siddaramaiah’s Government rewarded him with the Congress ticket.

Highlighting that the High Court has acknowledged Kumar Naik’s involvement in the MUDA scam, Vijayendra speculated that Naik may soon be forced to resign as the MP, as the investigation into the MUDA alternative site allotment scam intensifies.

Referring to District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s explanation that MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda resigned due to high blood pressure, Vijayendra quipped that more leaders might develop ‘BP’ as the probe unfolds.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be compelled to resign as the MUDA scam investigation progresses. He cannot escape this and should make an honourable exit,” Vijayendra said, urging the CM to revisit the High Court’s order.