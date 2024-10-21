Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru

October 21, 2024

Holiday declared for schools as Met Dept. issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru resulting in water-logged roads and traffic congestion in most parts of the city, yesterday. As a result of rain and with the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issuing a Yellow Alert, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadish declared a holiday to schools this morning.

The management sent back children who arrived at their schools as the District Administration declared a holiday as a precautionary measure, this morning. However, few of the schools conducted online classes for higher classes.

Meanwhile, residents stranded in the rain were facing difficulties in finding taxis and autorickshaws to reach their destinations. There were also complaints about the uprooting of trees and electric poles in several areas causing traffic jams. Areas including Hebbal, Horamavu, Kasturinagar, Mehkri Circle and Outer Ring Road were among the worst affected. Movement of vehicles was greatly affected in some of the key junctions including Hennur Main Road, Ballari Main Road, Sarjapur Road, Old Airport Road, Bannerghatta Road, MG Road, Cunningham Road and Silk Board.

With roads water-logged for more than 2 ft., some of the main roads in city resembled lakes. People were seen moving with great difficulty to reach their offices, especially those on two-wheelers.

Rainwater also entered into newly formed BDA layouts located on the outskirts of the city making it difficult for people to come out of their residences. Many two-wheelers were submerged as rainwater gushed into the parking area.

Motorists wading through the water-logged Seshadri Iyer Road in city this morning.

Yellow Alert in Bengaluru

There seems no respite for Bengaluru as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert predicting more rainfall. Apart from the capital city, the IMD has also issued warning to Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Tumakuru districts.

Mysuru District receives 27 mm rainfall

Meanwhile, Mysuru district also received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning late on Sunday night. The rains, which started at about 11.15 pm, continued till early in the morning today.

According to IMD, Mysuru district received a total of 27 mm of rainfall. Some parts of the city also received rainfall this morning from about 10.15 am to 12.15 pm.

Sources in the IMD said that the total rainfall was about 90 mm, more than the actual target of 87 mm for the month of October.

Mysuru district is also expected to receive more rainfall till the end of this month.