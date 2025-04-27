Land for International Cricket stadium in Mysuru: MP Yaduveer overjoyed

April 27, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has welcomed the decision of the recent Special Cabinet Meeting held at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district to allocate land for the proposed international cricket stadium at Huyilalu village in the outskirts of Mysuru city.

In a press release, Wadiyar has stated that, Mysureans since long were waiting to watch international cricket matches in the city. But, the process made by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to build a cricket stadium in the city had faced hurdles.

“With the intention of infusing a new life to the proposal, I had met CM Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajaneesh and had submitted a memorandum. Now, the proposal that was on the backburner has gained momentum, with the first phase of work related to allotment of land completed. Steps will be taken towards expediting the process related to acquisition of land and other works,” said Wadiyar.

The cricket stadium in the cultural capital of Mysuru should be a reality and ask the cooperation of all by joining hands, said Wadiyar, describing the stadium as his aim in consonance with the dream of Mysureans.