Landslide: Woman’s body found under debris

Madikeri: The body of a woman was found under the debris of landslide at Hebbettageri village by the rescuers. The woman has been identified as Muthamma, a resident of Hebbettageri and the rescuers pulled out her body from under the debris yesterday.

About 14 people are said to have lost their lives in landslides and search operation by the NDRF and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, which are divided into teams, is continuing at Madenaadu, Jodupala, Sampaje, Gaalibeedu, Kalur and other places in Madikeri taluk.