Landslide: Woman’s body found under debris
News

Landslide: Woman’s body found under debris

Madikeri: The body of a woman was found under the debris of landslide at Hebbettageri village by the rescuers. The woman has been identified as Muthamma, a resident of Hebbettageri and the rescuers pulled out her body from under the debris yesterday.

About 14 people are said to have lost their lives in landslides and search operation by the NDRF and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, which are divided into teams, is continuing at Madenaadu, Jodupala, Sampaje, Gaalibeedu, Kalur and other places in Madikeri taluk.

August 22, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Rains destroy not only houses, but marriages too in Kodagu
Heavy rains wreak havoc in grower’s life
Milkman injured in jumbo attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching