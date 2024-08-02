Last Ashada Friday: Heavy rush at Chamundi Hill Temple

August 2, 2024

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CM’s wife Parvathi seek blessings

Mysore/Mysuru: Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill witnessed huge rush with devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts arriving in large numbers compared to previous Fridays to seek blessings of the presiding deity on the occasion of last Ashada Friday, this morning.

The devotees, who arrived at the hilltop as early as 3 am, were standing in long queues till the mains door of the temple was opened at 6 am. People were also seen waiting in special darshan queues purchasing Rs. 50 and Rs. 300 tickets.

Earlier, the temple priests headed by chief priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit performed special puja rituals which included Mahanyasapurvaka Rudrabhisheka, Rudrabhisheka, Sahasranamarchane, Archane among others before the doors were open to the devotees.

On the occasion of last Ashada Friday, the temple premises was decorated with colourful flowers and the deity donned the Nagalakshmi alankara. Like previous occasions, both district and city Police had provided security at hill with Police personnel keeping a hawk-eye on public movement. Meanwhile, with the ban on private vehicles to the hill, special bus arrangements were made by district administration from the grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace. Devotees were seen parking their vehicles at the designated parking areas to board the buses.

A large number of devotees also reached the hill top through the steps with many offering puja to each of the step. Suttur Mutt, located at the foot of Chamundi Hill, also provided prasadam to devotees visiting the Chamundi Hill. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, Nikhil Kumaraswamy along with his wife and son and MLA G.D. Harish Gowda were among the VIPs who visited the temple.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji personally distributed prasadam to devotees at Mutt premises.